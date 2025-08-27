QuotazioniSezioni
CCI: Crown Castle Inc

93.60 USD 0.64 (0.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CCI ha avuto una variazione del 0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.38 e ad un massimo di 94.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Crown Castle Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
92.38 94.32
Intervallo Annuale
84.20 119.56
Chiusura Precedente
92.96
Apertura
92.89
Bid
93.60
Ask
93.90
Minimo
92.38
Massimo
94.32
Volume
3.715 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.69%
Variazione Mensile
-4.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.86%
Variazione Annuale
-21.48%
