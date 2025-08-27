Valute / CCI
CCI: Crown Castle Inc
93.60 USD 0.64 (0.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CCI ha avuto una variazione del 0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.38 e ad un massimo di 94.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Crown Castle Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.38 94.32
Intervallo Annuale
84.20 119.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.96
- Apertura
- 92.89
- Bid
- 93.60
- Ask
- 93.90
- Minimo
- 92.38
- Massimo
- 94.32
- Volume
- 3.715 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.48%
20 settembre, sabato