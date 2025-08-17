QuotesSections
CCI: Crown Castle Inc

93.52 USD 0.07 (0.07%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CCI exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.39 and at a high of 94.27.

Follow Crown Castle Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
93.39 94.27
Year Range
84.20 119.56
Previous Close
93.59
Open
93.50
Bid
93.52
Ask
93.82
Low
93.39
High
94.27
Volume
1.681 K
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
-4.86%
6 Months Change
-10.93%
Year Change
-21.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%