Currencies / CCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CCI: Crown Castle Inc
93.52 USD 0.07 (0.07%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCI exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.39 and at a high of 94.27.
Follow Crown Castle Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCI News
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Crown Castle at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to U.S. Towers
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions
- PDM Secures Over 500K Square Feet of Leases in Third Quarter to Date
- All You Need to Know About Crown Castle (CCI) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- REXR Leases 1.9M Square Feet, Disposes $32M, Grows Rental Rates in QTD
- SL Green to Strengthen Portfolio With Acquisition of 346 Madison Avenue
- The Calm Before The Cut
- AT&T News Incorrectly Worries Investors About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)
- Key Reasons to Add Crown Castle Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Medical Properties Secures New Lease for Six California Facilities
- SBA Communications stock rating downgraded by BofA on AT&T spectrum deal
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Crown Castle (CCI) Down 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Is Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- This Caterpillar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- Crown Castle stock rating upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
Daily Range
93.39 94.27
Year Range
84.20 119.56
- Previous Close
- 93.59
- Open
- 93.50
- Bid
- 93.52
- Ask
- 93.82
- Low
- 93.39
- High
- 94.27
- Volume
- 1.681 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- -4.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.93%
- Year Change
- -21.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%