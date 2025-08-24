KurseKategorien
CCI: Crown Castle Inc
CCI: Crown Castle Inc

92.96 USD 1.83 (1.93%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CCI hat sich für heute um -1.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 92.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 94.39 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Crown Castle Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
92.59 94.39
Jahresspanne
84.20 119.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
94.79
Eröffnung
94.39
Bid
92.96
Ask
93.26
Tief
92.59
Hoch
94.39
Volumen
3.820 K
Tagesänderung
-1.93%
Monatsänderung
-5.43%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.47%
Jahresänderung
-22.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K