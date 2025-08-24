Währungen / CCI
CCI: Crown Castle Inc
92.96 USD 1.83 (1.93%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCI hat sich für heute um -1.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 92.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 94.39 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Crown Castle Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CCI News
Tagesspanne
92.59 94.39
Jahresspanne
84.20 119.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 94.79
- Eröffnung
- 94.39
- Bid
- 92.96
- Ask
- 93.26
- Tief
- 92.59
- Hoch
- 94.39
- Volumen
- 3.820 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.93%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.47%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.01%
