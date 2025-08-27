CotationsSections
Devises / CCI
Retour à Actions

CCI: Crown Castle Inc

93.60 USD 0.64 (0.69%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CCI a changé de 0.69% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 92.38 et à un maximum de 94.32.

Suivez la dynamique Crown Castle Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCI Nouvelles

Range quotidien
92.38 94.32
Range Annuel
84.20 119.56
Clôture Précédente
92.96
Ouverture
92.89
Bid
93.60
Ask
93.90
Plus Bas
92.38
Plus Haut
94.32
Volume
3.715 K
Changement quotidien
0.69%
Changement Mensuel
-4.78%
Changement à 6 Mois
-10.86%
Changement Annuel
-21.48%
20 septembre, samedi