Moedas / CATX
CATX: Perspective Therapeutics Inc
3.28 USD 0.24 (7.89%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CATX para hoje mudou para 7.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.10 e o mais alto foi 3.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Perspective Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CATX Notícias
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/11/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Perspective Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at UBS ahead of ESMO data
- Oppenheimer lowers Perspective Therapeutics stock price target to $14
- Perspective Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Durect (DRRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Perspective Therapeutics: Giving Us Some Valuable Perspective On Alpha Emitter Therapy
- Perspective Therapeutics to present updated data on cancer therapy at ESMO
- Perspective Therapeutics Presents at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 Annual Meeting
- RBC Capital raises Perspective Therapeutics stock price target to $16
- Perspective Therapeutics Announces Voting Results
- Is Now The Time To Invest In Perspective Therapeutics? (NYSE:CATX)
Faixa diária
3.10 3.37
Faixa anual
1.60 13.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.04
- Open
- 3.26
- Bid
- 3.28
- Ask
- 3.58
- Low
- 3.10
- High
- 3.37
- Volume
- 1.082 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 53.99%
- Mudança anual
- -75.52%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh