QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CATX
Tornare a Azioni

CATX: Perspective Therapeutics Inc

3.20 USD 0.09 (2.74%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CATX ha avuto una variazione del -2.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.11 e ad un massimo di 3.39.

Segui le dinamiche di Perspective Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CATX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.11 3.39
Intervallo Annuale
1.60 13.55
Chiusura Precedente
3.29
Apertura
3.30
Bid
3.20
Ask
3.50
Minimo
3.11
Massimo
3.39
Volume
1.524 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.74%
Variazione Mensile
-5.33%
Variazione Semestrale
50.23%
Variazione Annuale
-76.12%
21 settembre, domenica