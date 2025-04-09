통화 / CATX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CATX: Perspective Therapeutics Inc
3.20 USD 0.09 (2.74%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CATX 환율이 오늘 -2.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.11이고 고가는 3.39이었습니다.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CATX News
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/11/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Perspective Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at UBS ahead of ESMO data
- Oppenheimer lowers Perspective Therapeutics stock price target to $14
- Perspective Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Durect (DRRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Perspective Therapeutics: Giving Us Some Valuable Perspective On Alpha Emitter Therapy
- Perspective Therapeutics to present updated data on cancer therapy at ESMO
- Perspective Therapeutics Presents at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 Annual Meeting
- RBC Capital raises Perspective Therapeutics stock price target to $16
- Perspective Therapeutics Announces Voting Results
- Is Now The Time To Invest In Perspective Therapeutics? (NYSE:CATX)
일일 변동 비율
3.11 3.39
년간 변동
1.60 13.55
- 이전 종가
- 3.29
- 시가
- 3.30
- Bid
- 3.20
- Ask
- 3.50
- 저가
- 3.11
- 고가
- 3.39
- 볼륨
- 1.524 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.74%
- 월 변동
- -5.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 50.23%
- 년간 변동율
- -76.12%
20 9월, 토요일