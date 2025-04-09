Currencies / CATX
CATX: Perspective Therapeutics Inc
3.27 USD 0.29 (8.15%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CATX exchange rate has changed by -8.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.25 and at a high of 3.69.
Follow Perspective Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CATX News
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/11/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Perspective Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at UBS ahead of ESMO data
- Oppenheimer lowers Perspective Therapeutics stock price target to $14
- Perspective Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Durect (DRRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Perspective Therapeutics: Giving Us Some Valuable Perspective On Alpha Emitter Therapy
- Perspective Therapeutics to present updated data on cancer therapy at ESMO
- Perspective Therapeutics Presents at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 Annual Meeting
- RBC Capital raises Perspective Therapeutics stock price target to $16
- Perspective Therapeutics Announces Voting Results
- Is Now The Time To Invest In Perspective Therapeutics? (NYSE:CATX)
Daily Range
3.25 3.69
Year Range
1.60 13.55
- Previous Close
- 3.56
- Open
- 3.59
- Bid
- 3.27
- Ask
- 3.57
- Low
- 3.25
- High
- 3.69
- Volume
- 1.496 K
- Daily Change
- -8.15%
- Month Change
- -3.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.52%
- Year Change
- -75.60%
