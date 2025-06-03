Moedas / CANG
CANG: Cango Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing two (2)
4.61 USD 0.12 (2.67%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CANG para hoje mudou para 2.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.53 e o mais alto foi 4.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cango Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing two (2). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CANG Notícias
Faixa diária
4.53 4.65
Faixa anual
1.55 9.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.49
- Open
- 4.55
- Bid
- 4.61
- Ask
- 4.91
- Low
- 4.53
- High
- 4.65
- Volume
- 297
- Mudança diária
- 2.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.74%
- Mudança anual
- 163.43%
