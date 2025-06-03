通貨 / CANG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CANG: Cango Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing two (2)
4.63 USD 0.14 (3.12%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CANGの今日の為替レートは、3.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.53の安値と4.67の高値で取引されました。
Cango Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing two (2)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CANG News
- Cango: Progress And Setbacks All At The Same Time (NYSE:CANG)
- Cango Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CANG)
- Sora Ventures Launches $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund To Accelerate Corporate Adoption Across Asia
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Cango stock with $8 price target
- Cango Inc. (CANG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cango Inc. Q2 2025 reveals unexpected loss
- Cango earnings missed by ¥2.53, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cango stock rises after acquiring 50 MW mining facility in Georgia
- Cango acquires 50 MW bitcoin mining facility in Georgia for $19.5 million
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Cango stock rating initiated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright on mining pivot
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Cango Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Going On? - Cango (NYSE:CANG)
- Cango reports 450 bitcoins mined in June, completes hashrate expansion
- Cango Inc. Announces Closing of Share-Settled Crypto Mining Assets Acquisitions
- Cango announces fourth amendment to crypto mining assets deal
- Cango: The Rally May Have Much Further To Go (NYSE:CANG)
- Cango Sheds Chinese Operations In Pivot To Global Bitcoin Mining - Cango (NYSE:CANG)
- Cango reshapes as global Bitcoin mining contender
- cango inc. announces amendment to crypto mining assets acquisition
- Cango Inc. adjusts terms for crypto mining assets acquisition
- Cango Inc. Amends Share-Settled Crypto Mining Assets Acquisitions
- cango inc. announces agreement with founders and ewcl
- Cango Inc. Announces May 2025 Production Update for Crypto Mining Business
1日のレンジ
4.53 4.67
1年のレンジ
1.55 9.66
- 以前の終値
- 4.49
- 始値
- 4.55
- 買値
- 4.63
- 買値
- 4.93
- 安値
- 4.53
- 高値
- 4.67
- 出来高
- 570
- 1日の変化
- 3.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.26%
- 1年の変化
- 164.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K