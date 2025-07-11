Moedas / BXMT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BXMT: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
19.12 USD 0.24 (1.24%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BXMT para hoje mudou para -1.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.12 e o mais alto foi 19.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXMT Notícias
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Blackstone Mortgage Stock We Don't?
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust declara dividendo de US$ 0,47 para o 3º tri de 2025
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.47 dividend for Q3 2025
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Keenan, Blackstone mortgage CEO, sells $44,572 in stock
- Blackstone Mortgage CFO sells $9,748 in shares
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BXMT)
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Stay On The Sidelines (NYSE:BXMT)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Apollo Commercial Q2: Distributable Earnings Cover Dividend (NYSE:ARI)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Blackstone Mortgage earnings missed by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q2 2025 slides: Portfolio growth resumes as impaired loans decline
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- I’m Avoiding Most High-Yielding Mortgage REITs, Except For A Few
- Baron Real Estate Income Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Trade War Redux
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying Net Lease Properties Will Make It Stronger (NYSE:BXMT)
Faixa diária
19.12 19.34
Faixa anual
16.51 21.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.36
- Open
- 19.34
- Bid
- 19.12
- Ask
- 19.42
- Low
- 19.12
- High
- 19.34
- Volume
- 80
- Mudança diária
- -1.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.21%
- Mudança anual
- 1.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh