CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / BXMT
Voltar para Ações

BXMT: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

19.12 USD 0.24 (1.24%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BXMT para hoje mudou para -1.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.12 e o mais alto foi 19.34.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BXMT Notícias

Faixa diária
19.12 19.34
Faixa anual
16.51 21.21
Fechamento anterior
19.36
Open
19.34
Bid
19.12
Ask
19.42
Low
19.12
High
19.34
Volume
80
Mudança diária
-1.24%
Mudança mensal
-1.39%
Mudança de 6 meses
-4.21%
Mudança anual
1.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh