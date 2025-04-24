Moedas / BWB
BWB: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc
17.33 USD 0.67 (4.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BWB para hoje mudou para 4.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.85 e o mais alto foi 17.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
16.85 17.33
Faixa anual
11.98 17.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.66
- Open
- 16.85
- Bid
- 17.33
- Ask
- 17.63
- Low
- 16.85
- High
- 17.33
- Volume
- 110
- Mudança diária
- 4.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.58%
- Mudança anual
- 21.53%
