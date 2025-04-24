Currencies / BWB
BWB: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc
16.39 USD 0.34 (2.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWB exchange rate has changed by -2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.32 and at a high of 16.73.
Follow Bridgewater Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Bridgewater (BWB) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Bridgewater Bancshares announces executive leadership transitions
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Recent Price Trend in Bridgewater (BWB) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Ray Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater, letter says
- Ray Dalio sells final stake in Bridgewater, exits board - WSJ
- Bridgewater Bancshares: A Rare Double-Downgrade After A Great Run Higher (NASDAQ:BWB)
- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BWB)
- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgewater Bancshares Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion drives earnings growth
- Bridgewater (BWB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bridgewater Bancshares earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bridgewater Bancshares price target raised to $19 at Piper Sandler
- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Completes Private Placement of $80.0 Million of 7.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes
- Bridgewater Bank’s Joe Chybowski Named a 2025 Notable Banking Leader by Twin Cities Business
- Bridgewater Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Award $800,000 to Minnesota Nonprofits Through Matching Grant Program
- VersaBank: Risk Adverse Bank But Slowing Book Value Growth Expected (NASDAQ:VBNK)
- Bridgewater three co-CIOs warn ’exceptional risks’ to US assets
Daily Range
16.32 16.73
Year Range
11.98 17.66
- Previous Close
- 16.73
- Open
- 16.73
- Bid
- 16.39
- Ask
- 16.69
- Low
- 16.32
- High
- 16.73
- Volume
- 166
- Daily Change
- -2.03%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.77%
- Year Change
- 14.94%
