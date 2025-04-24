クォートセクション
通貨 / BWB
BWB: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

17.66 USD 1.00 (6.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BWBの今日の為替レートは、6.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.85の安値と17.72の高値で取引されました。

Bridgewater Bancshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.85 17.72
1年のレンジ
11.98 17.72
以前の終値
16.66
始値
16.85
買値
17.66
買値
17.96
安値
16.85
高値
17.72
出来高
268
1日の変化
6.00%
1ヶ月の変化
8.81%
6ヶ月の変化
27.97%
1年の変化
23.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K