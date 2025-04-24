Valute / BWB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BWB: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc
17.35 USD 0.31 (1.76%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BWB ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.22 e ad un massimo di 18.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWB News
- Bridgewater (BWB) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Bridgewater (BWB) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Bridgewater Bancshares announces executive leadership transitions
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Recent Price Trend in Bridgewater (BWB) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Ray Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater, letter says
- Ray Dalio sells final stake in Bridgewater, exits board - WSJ
- Bridgewater Bancshares: A Rare Double-Downgrade After A Great Run Higher (NASDAQ:BWB)
- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BWB)
- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgewater Bancshares Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion drives earnings growth
- Bridgewater (BWB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bridgewater Bancshares earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bridgewater Bancshares price target raised to $19 at Piper Sandler
- Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Completes Private Placement of $80.0 Million of 7.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes
- Bridgewater Bank’s Joe Chybowski Named a 2025 Notable Banking Leader by Twin Cities Business
- Bridgewater Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Award $800,000 to Minnesota Nonprofits Through Matching Grant Program
- VersaBank: Risk Adverse Bank But Slowing Book Value Growth Expected (NASDAQ:VBNK)
- Bridgewater three co-CIOs warn ’exceptional risks’ to US assets
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.22 18.01
Intervallo Annuale
11.98 18.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.66
- Apertura
- 17.75
- Bid
- 17.35
- Ask
- 17.65
- Minimo
- 17.22
- Massimo
- 18.01
- Volume
- 560
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.67%
20 settembre, sabato