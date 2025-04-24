QuotazioniSezioni
BWB: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

17.35 USD 0.31 (1.76%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BWB ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.22 e ad un massimo di 18.01.

Il tasso di cambio BWB ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.22 e ad un massimo di 18.01.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.22 18.01
Intervallo Annuale
11.98 18.01
Chiusura Precedente
17.66
Apertura
17.75
Bid
17.35
Ask
17.65
Minimo
17.22
Massimo
18.01
Volume
560
Variazione giornaliera
-1.76%
Variazione Mensile
6.90%
Variazione Semestrale
25.72%
Variazione Annuale
21.67%
