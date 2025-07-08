Moedas / BTCT
BTCT: BTC Digital Ltd
2.91 USD 0.12 (4.30%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BTCT para hoje mudou para 4.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.81 e o mais alto foi 2.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BTC Digital Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BTCT Notícias
Faixa diária
2.81 2.97
Faixa anual
1.46 25.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.79
- Open
- 2.85
- Bid
- 2.91
- Ask
- 3.21
- Low
- 2.81
- High
- 2.97
- Volume
- 328
- Mudança diária
- 4.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.79%
- Mudança anual
- 90.20%
