BTCT: BTC Digital Ltd
2.97 USD 0.12 (4.21%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTCT exchange rate has changed by 4.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.76 and at a high of 3.07.
Follow BTC Digital Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BTCT News
- BTC Digital adds $5 million in ethereum to strategic reserves
- BTC Digital purchases $5 million in ethereum, holdings reach 2,135 ETH
- BTC Digital shifts focus to Ethereum with $6 million financing
- BTC Digital announces pivot to Ethereum, closes $6M financing round
- BTC Digital closes $6 million registered direct offering
- BTC Digital stock tumbles after $6 million share offering
- BTC Digital completes $1 million bitcoin strategic reserve
- BTC Digital stock surges after establishing $1 million Ethereum reserve
- BTC Digital acquires $1 million in ethereum for strategic reserve
- BTC Digital establishes $1 million Ethereum strategic reserve
- BTC Digital advances Georgia mining project with liquid cooling
Daily Range
2.76 3.07
Year Range
1.46 25.40
- Previous Close
- 2.85
- Open
- 2.81
- Bid
- 2.97
- Ask
- 3.27
- Low
- 2.76
- High
- 3.07
- Volume
- 455
- Daily Change
- 4.21%
- Month Change
- 15.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.30%
- Year Change
- 94.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev