BSRR: Sierra Bancorp
30.58 USD 0.70 (2.34%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BSRR para hoje mudou para 2.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.27 e o mais alto foi 30.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sierra Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
30.27 30.64
Faixa anual
22.42 35.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.88
- Open
- 30.64
- Bid
- 30.58
- Ask
- 30.88
- Low
- 30.27
- High
- 30.64
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 2.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.12%
- Mudança anual
- 5.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh