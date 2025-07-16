Currencies / BSRR
BSRR: Sierra Bancorp
29.63 USD 0.43 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSRR exchange rate has changed by -1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.54 and at a high of 29.80.
Follow Sierra Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BSRR News
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Sierra Bancorp Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Right Now?
- Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Sierra Bancorp stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Compared to Estimates, Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sierra Bancorp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Sierra Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
- First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: BSAC, TD, CIB, ISNPY and BSRR
- Value Investors: Don't Skip the International Banks
- Should Value Investors Buy Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock?
- Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Daily Range
29.54 29.80
Year Range
22.42 35.13
- Previous Close
- 30.06
- Open
- 29.80
- Bid
- 29.63
- Ask
- 29.93
- Low
- 29.54
- High
- 29.80
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- -1.43%
- Month Change
- -1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.67%
- Year Change
- 2.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%