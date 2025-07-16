Divisas / BSRR
BSRR: Sierra Bancorp
29.88 USD 0.25 (0.84%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BSRR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 30.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sierra Bancorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
29.84 30.96
Rango anual
22.42 35.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.63
- Open
- 30.10
- Bid
- 29.88
- Ask
- 30.18
- Low
- 29.84
- High
- 30.96
- Volumen
- 79
- Cambio diario
- 0.84%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.90%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.58%
- Cambio anual
- 3.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B