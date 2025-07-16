Valute / BSRR
BSRR: Sierra Bancorp
30.28 USD 0.80 (2.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BSRR ha avuto una variazione del -2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.09 e ad un massimo di 31.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Sierra Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.09 31.29
Intervallo Annuale
22.42 35.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.08
- Apertura
- 31.01
- Bid
- 30.28
- Ask
- 30.58
- Minimo
- 30.09
- Massimo
- 31.29
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.41%
20 settembre, sabato