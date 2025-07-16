QuotazioniSezioni
BSRR
BSRR: Sierra Bancorp

30.28 USD 0.80 (2.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BSRR ha avuto una variazione del -2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.09 e ad un massimo di 31.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Sierra Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.09 31.29
Intervallo Annuale
22.42 35.13
Chiusura Precedente
31.08
Apertura
31.01
Bid
30.28
Ask
30.58
Minimo
30.09
Massimo
31.29
Volume
137
Variazione giornaliera
-2.57%
Variazione Mensile
0.43%
Variazione Semestrale
10.03%
Variazione Annuale
4.41%
