통화 / BSRR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BSRR: Sierra Bancorp
30.28 USD 0.80 (2.57%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BSRR 환율이 오늘 -2.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.09이고 고가는 31.29이었습니다.
Sierra Bancorp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSRR News
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Sierra Bancorp Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Right Now?
- Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Sierra Bancorp stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Compared to Estimates, Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sierra Bancorp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Sierra Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
- First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: BSAC, TD, CIB, ISNPY and BSRR
- Value Investors: Don't Skip the International Banks
- Should Value Investors Buy Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock?
- Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
일일 변동 비율
30.09 31.29
년간 변동
22.42 35.13
- 이전 종가
- 31.08
- 시가
- 31.01
- Bid
- 30.28
- Ask
- 30.58
- 저가
- 30.09
- 고가
- 31.29
- 볼륨
- 137
- 일일 변동
- -2.57%
- 월 변동
- 0.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.41%
20 9월, 토요일