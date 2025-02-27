A taxa do BSM para hoje mudou para 0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.8150 e o mais alto foi 13.0000.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.