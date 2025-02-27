Moedas / BSM
BSM: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa
12.9650 USD 0.0050 (0.04%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BSM para hoje mudou para 0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.8150 e o mais alto foi 13.0000.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSM Notícias
Faixa diária
12.8150 13.0000
Faixa anual
11.7800 15.6364
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.9600
- Open
- 13.0000
- Bid
- 12.9650
- Ask
- 12.9680
- Low
- 12.8150
- High
- 13.0000
- Volume
- 502
- Mudança diária
- 0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.18%
- Mudança anual
- -13.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh