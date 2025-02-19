QuotesSections
BSM: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa

12.8200 USD 0.2000 (1.58%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSM exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.6400 and at a high of 12.8400.

Follow Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.6400 12.8400
Year Range
11.7800 15.6364
Previous Close
12.6200
Open
12.6400
Bid
12.8200
Ask
12.8230
Low
12.6400
High
12.8400
Volume
635
Daily Change
1.58%
Month Change
5.43%
6 Months Change
-16.13%
Year Change
-14.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev