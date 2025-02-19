Currencies / BSM
BSM: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa
12.8200 USD 0.2000 (1.58%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSM exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.6400 and at a high of 12.8400.
Follow Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
12.6400 12.8400
Year Range
11.7800 15.6364
- Previous Close
- 12.6200
- Open
- 12.6400
- Bid
- 12.8200
- Ask
- 12.8230
- Low
- 12.6400
- High
- 12.8400
- Volume
- 635
- Daily Change
- 1.58%
- Month Change
- 5.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.13%
- Year Change
- -14.36%
