BSM: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa
12.9650 USD 0.0050 (0.04%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BSMの今日の為替レートは、0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.8150の安値と13.0000の高値で取引されました。
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited paダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
12.8150 13.0000
1年のレンジ
11.7800 15.6364
- 以前の終値
- 12.9600
- 始値
- 13.0000
- 買値
- 12.9650
- 買値
- 12.9680
- 安値
- 12.8150
- 高値
- 13.0000
- 出来高
- 502
- 1日の変化
- 0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.18%
- 1年の変化
- -13.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K