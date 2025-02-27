クォートセクション
BSM: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited pa

12.9650 USD 0.0050 (0.04%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BSMの今日の為替レートは、0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.8150の安値と13.0000の高値で取引されました。

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Common units representing limited paダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSM News

1日のレンジ
12.8150 13.0000
1年のレンジ
11.7800 15.6364
以前の終値
12.9600
始値
13.0000
買値
12.9650
買値
12.9680
安値
12.8150
高値
13.0000
出来高
502
1日の変化
0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
6.62%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.18%
1年の変化
-13.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K