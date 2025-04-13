Moedas / BRF
BRF: VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF
16.49 USD 0.04 (0.24%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BRF para hoje mudou para -0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.46 e o mais alto foi 16.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16.46 16.56
Faixa anual
10.82 16.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.53
- Open
- 16.51
- Bid
- 16.49
- Ask
- 16.79
- Low
- 16.46
- High
- 16.56
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- -0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.93%
- Mudança anual
- 12.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh