BRF: VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF
16.49 USD 0.04 (0.24%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRFの今日の為替レートは、-0.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.46の安値と16.56の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.46 16.56
1年のレンジ
10.82 16.66
- 以前の終値
- 16.53
- 始値
- 16.51
- 買値
- 16.49
- 買値
- 16.79
- 安値
- 16.46
- 高値
- 16.56
- 出来高
- 9
- 1日の変化
- -0.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.93%
- 1年の変化
- 12.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K