Moedas / BNZI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BNZI: Banzai International Inc - Class A
2.47 USD 0.34 (15.96%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BNZI para hoje mudou para 15.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.28 e o mais alto foi 2.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Banzai International Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BNZI Notícias
- Banzai International firma acordo de nota conversível de US$ 2 milhões com YA II PN
- Banzai International enters $2 million convertible note agreement with YA II PN
- Banzai pays down $10.7 million in debt year to date
- Banzai Q2 2025 presentation highlights 205% revenue surge and margin expansion
- Banzai appoints Matt McCurdy as VP of sales to lead growth strategy
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Banzai International appoints Dean Ditto as new CFO
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Banzai announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 8
- Banzai secures $11 million debt facility to fund growth initiatives
- Banzai to Present at the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 18, 2025
- # Banzai appoints Michael Kurtzman as chief revenue officer
- Nvidia To Rally Around 48%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Banzai Q1 2025 presentation: 213% revenue growth as AI strategy accelerates
- Earnings call transcript: Banzai International sees 213% revenue growth in Q1 2025
- Banzai Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
Faixa diária
2.28 2.50
Faixa anual
0.54 6.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.13
- Open
- 2.35
- Bid
- 2.47
- Ask
- 2.77
- Low
- 2.28
- High
- 2.50
- Volume
- 1.172 K
- Mudança diária
- 15.96%
- Mudança mensal
- -24.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 122.52%
- Mudança anual
- -47.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh