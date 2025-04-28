Devises / BNZI
BNZI: Banzai International Inc - Class A
2.34 USD 0.13 (5.26%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BNZI a changé de -5.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.32 et à un maximum de 2.58.
Suivez la dynamique Banzai International Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BNZI Nouvelles
- Banzai International conclut un accord de billet convertible de 2 millions $
- Banzai International enters $2 million convertible note agreement with YA II PN
- Banzai pays down $10.7 million in debt year to date
- Banzai Q2 2025 presentation highlights 205% revenue surge and margin expansion
- Banzai appoints Matt McCurdy as VP of sales to lead growth strategy
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Banzai International appoints Dean Ditto as new CFO
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Banzai announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 8
- Banzai secures $11 million debt facility to fund growth initiatives
- Banzai to Present at the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 18, 2025
- # Banzai appoints Michael Kurtzman as chief revenue officer
- Nvidia To Rally Around 48%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Banzai Q1 2025 presentation: 213% revenue growth as AI strategy accelerates
- Earnings call transcript: Banzai International sees 213% revenue growth in Q1 2025
- Banzai Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
Range quotidien
2.32 2.58
Range Annuel
0.54 6.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.47
- Ouverture
- 2.53
- Bid
- 2.34
- Ask
- 2.64
- Plus Bas
- 2.32
- Plus Haut
- 2.58
- Volume
- 736
- Changement quotidien
- -5.26%
- Changement Mensuel
- -28.22%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 110.81%
- Changement Annuel
- -50.21%
20 septembre, samedi