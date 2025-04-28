Währungen / BNZI
BNZI: Banzai International Inc - Class A
2.37 USD 0.10 (4.05%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BNZI hat sich für heute um -4.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.32 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Banzai International Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BNZI News
- Banzai International enters $2 million convertible note agreement with YA II PN
- Banzai pays down $10.7 million in debt year to date
- Banzai Q2 2025 presentation highlights 205% revenue surge and margin expansion
- Banzai appoints Matt McCurdy as VP of sales to lead growth strategy
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Banzai International appoints Dean Ditto as new CFO
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Banzai announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 8
- Banzai secures $11 million debt facility to fund growth initiatives
- Banzai to Present at the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 18, 2025
- # Banzai appoints Michael Kurtzman as chief revenue officer
- Nvidia To Rally Around 48%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Banzai Q1 2025 presentation: 213% revenue growth as AI strategy accelerates
- Earnings call transcript: Banzai International sees 213% revenue growth in Q1 2025
- Banzai Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
Tagesspanne
2.32 2.52
Jahresspanne
0.54 6.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.47
- Eröffnung
- 2.43
- Bid
- 2.37
- Ask
- 2.67
- Tief
- 2.32
- Hoch
- 2.52
- Volumen
- 317
- Tagesänderung
- -4.05%
- Monatsänderung
- -27.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 113.51%
- Jahresänderung
- -49.57%
