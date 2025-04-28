통화 / BNZI
BNZI: Banzai International Inc - Class A
2.34 USD 0.13 (5.26%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BNZI 환율이 오늘 -5.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.32이고 고가는 2.58이었습니다.
Banzai International Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- 반자이 인터내셔널, YA II PN과 200만 달러 전환사채 계약 체결
- Banzai International enters $2 million convertible note agreement with YA II PN
- Banzai pays down $10.7 million in debt year to date
- Banzai Q2 2025 presentation highlights 205% revenue surge and margin expansion
- Banzai appoints Matt McCurdy as VP of sales to lead growth strategy
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Banzai International appoints Dean Ditto as new CFO
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Banzai announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 8
- Banzai secures $11 million debt facility to fund growth initiatives
- Banzai to Present at the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 18, 2025
- # Banzai appoints Michael Kurtzman as chief revenue officer
- Nvidia To Rally Around 48%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Banzai Q1 2025 presentation: 213% revenue growth as AI strategy accelerates
- Earnings call transcript: Banzai International sees 213% revenue growth in Q1 2025
- Banzai Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
일일 변동 비율
2.32 2.58
년간 변동
0.54 6.90
- 이전 종가
- 2.47
- 시가
- 2.53
- Bid
- 2.34
- Ask
- 2.64
- 저가
- 2.32
- 고가
- 2.58
- 볼륨
- 736
- 일일 변동
- -5.26%
- 월 변동
- -28.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 110.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -50.21%
20 9월, 토요일