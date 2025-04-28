Currencies / BNZI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BNZI: Banzai International Inc - Class A
2.12 USD 0.03 (1.40%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BNZI exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.08 and at a high of 2.18.
Follow Banzai International Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BNZI News
- Banzai pays down $10.7 million in debt year to date
- Banzai Q2 2025 presentation highlights 205% revenue surge and margin expansion
- Banzai appoints Matt McCurdy as VP of sales to lead growth strategy
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Banzai International appoints Dean Ditto as new CFO
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Banzai announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 8
- Banzai secures $11 million debt facility to fund growth initiatives
- Banzai to Present at the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 18, 2025
- # Banzai appoints Michael Kurtzman as chief revenue officer
- Nvidia To Rally Around 48%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Banzai Q1 2025 presentation: 213% revenue growth as AI strategy accelerates
- Earnings call transcript: Banzai International sees 213% revenue growth in Q1 2025
- Banzai Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
Daily Range
2.08 2.18
Year Range
0.54 6.90
- Previous Close
- 2.15
- Open
- 2.14
- Bid
- 2.12
- Ask
- 2.42
- Low
- 2.08
- High
- 2.18
- Volume
- 232
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- -34.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.99%
- Year Change
- -54.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev