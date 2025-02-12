Moedas / BLKB
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc
69.45 USD 0.32 (0.46%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLKB para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.36 e o mais alto foi 69.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blackbaud Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BLKB Notícias
Faixa diária
69.36 69.47
Faixa anual
58.05 88.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 69.13
- Open
- 69.36
- Bid
- 69.45
- Ask
- 69.75
- Low
- 69.36
- High
- 69.47
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.58%
- Mudança anual
- -17.74%
