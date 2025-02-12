通貨 / BLKB
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc
68.31 USD 0.82 (1.19%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLKBの今日の為替レートは、-1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.84の安値と69.71の高値で取引されました。
Blackbaud Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BLKB News
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- FUJIFILM's Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Imaging Solutions Boost Revenues
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why Blackbaud (BLKB) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Blackbaud's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 EPS Jumps 12%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Blackbaud Q2 2025 slides reveal highest-ever Rule of 40 score, shares jump 10%
- Blackbaud earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Blackbaud and Constant Contact launch integration for nonprofit marketing
- New York Times Bestselling Author and Leading Organizational Psychologist Adam Grant to Headline bbcon 2025 Tech Conference
- Blackbaud’s 13th Annual YourCause CSR Industry Review Shows Stable Employee Giving and Volunteering Trends in 2024
- Blackbaud Equips Nonprofits with Cutting-Edge AI Skills and Unveils Vision for Agentic AI at bbdevdays Developer’s Conference
- Blackbaud appoints new SVP for North America sales
- Blackbaud’s 2024 Impact Report Highlights Continued Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility
- New Report from the Blackbaud Institute Shows Clear Link Between Social Impact Organizations’ Tech Use and Fundraising Revenue Growth
- Blackbaud Named One of Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2025
- Blackbaud: Growth Rates Deteriorate Further In Q4, Invest Elsewhere (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Blackbaud, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Crypto For A Cause: Blackbaud Teams Up With The Giving Block To Supercharge Nonprofit Donations - Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
1日のレンジ
67.84 69.71
1年のレンジ
58.05 88.95
- 以前の終値
- 69.13
- 始値
- 69.36
- 買値
- 68.31
- 買値
- 68.61
- 安値
- 67.84
- 高値
- 69.71
- 出来高
- 637
- 1日の変化
- -1.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.75%
- 1年の変化
- -19.09%
