Devises / BLKB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc
66.51 USD 1.80 (2.64%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BLKB a changé de -2.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.96 et à un maximum de 69.05.
Suivez la dynamique Blackbaud Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLKB Nouvelles
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- FUJIFILM's Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Imaging Solutions Boost Revenues
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why Blackbaud (BLKB) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Blackbaud's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 EPS Jumps 12%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Blackbaud Q2 2025 slides reveal highest-ever Rule of 40 score, shares jump 10%
- Blackbaud earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Blackbaud and Constant Contact launch integration for nonprofit marketing
- New York Times Bestselling Author and Leading Organizational Psychologist Adam Grant to Headline bbcon 2025 Tech Conference
- Blackbaud’s 13th Annual YourCause CSR Industry Review Shows Stable Employee Giving and Volunteering Trends in 2024
- Blackbaud Equips Nonprofits with Cutting-Edge AI Skills and Unveils Vision for Agentic AI at bbdevdays Developer’s Conference
- Blackbaud appoints new SVP for North America sales
- Blackbaud’s 2024 Impact Report Highlights Continued Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility
- New Report from the Blackbaud Institute Shows Clear Link Between Social Impact Organizations’ Tech Use and Fundraising Revenue Growth
- Blackbaud Named One of Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2025
- Blackbaud: Growth Rates Deteriorate Further In Q4, Invest Elsewhere (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Blackbaud, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Crypto For A Cause: Blackbaud Teams Up With The Giving Block To Supercharge Nonprofit Donations - Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Range quotidien
65.96 69.05
Range Annuel
58.05 88.95
- Clôture Précédente
- 68.31
- Ouverture
- 69.05
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- Plus Bas
- 65.96
- Plus Haut
- 69.05
- Volume
- 812
- Changement quotidien
- -2.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.86%
- Changement Annuel
- -21.22%
20 septembre, samedi