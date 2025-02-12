QuotazioniSezioni
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc

66.51 USD 1.80 (2.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLKB ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.96 e ad un massimo di 69.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Blackbaud Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

BLKB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.96 69.05
Intervallo Annuale
58.05 88.95
Chiusura Precedente
68.31
Apertura
69.05
Bid
66.51
Ask
66.81
Minimo
65.96
Massimo
69.05
Volume
812
Variazione giornaliera
-2.64%
Variazione Mensile
0.86%
Variazione Semestrale
6.86%
Variazione Annuale
-21.22%
