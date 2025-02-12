Valute / BLKB
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc
66.51 USD 1.80 (2.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLKB ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.96 e ad un massimo di 69.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Blackbaud Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.96 69.05
Intervallo Annuale
58.05 88.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.31
- Apertura
- 69.05
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- Minimo
- 65.96
- Massimo
- 69.05
- Volume
- 812
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.22%
20 settembre, sabato