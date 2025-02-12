통화 / BLKB
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc
66.51 USD 1.80 (2.64%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLKB 환율이 오늘 -2.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 65.96이고 고가는 69.05이었습니다.
Blackbaud Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLKB News
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- FUJIFILM's Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Imaging Solutions Boost Revenues
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why Blackbaud (BLKB) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Blackbaud's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 EPS Jumps 12%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Blackbaud Q2 2025 slides reveal highest-ever Rule of 40 score, shares jump 10%
- Blackbaud earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Blackbaud and Constant Contact launch integration for nonprofit marketing
- New York Times Bestselling Author and Leading Organizational Psychologist Adam Grant to Headline bbcon 2025 Tech Conference
- Blackbaud’s 13th Annual YourCause CSR Industry Review Shows Stable Employee Giving and Volunteering Trends in 2024
- Blackbaud Equips Nonprofits with Cutting-Edge AI Skills and Unveils Vision for Agentic AI at bbdevdays Developer’s Conference
- Blackbaud appoints new SVP for North America sales
- Blackbaud’s 2024 Impact Report Highlights Continued Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility
- New Report from the Blackbaud Institute Shows Clear Link Between Social Impact Organizations’ Tech Use and Fundraising Revenue Growth
- Blackbaud Named One of Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2025
- Blackbaud: Growth Rates Deteriorate Further In Q4, Invest Elsewhere (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Blackbaud, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Crypto For A Cause: Blackbaud Teams Up With The Giving Block To Supercharge Nonprofit Donations - Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
일일 변동 비율
65.96 69.05
년간 변동
58.05 88.95
- 이전 종가
- 68.31
- 시가
- 69.05
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- 저가
- 65.96
- 고가
- 69.05
- 볼륨
- 812
- 일일 변동
- -2.64%
- 월 변동
- 0.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.86%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.22%
