BLKB: Blackbaud Inc

68.31 USD 0.82 (1.19%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BLKB hat sich für heute um -1.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 69.71 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Blackbaud Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
67.84 69.71
Jahresspanne
58.05 88.95
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
69.13
Eröffnung
69.36
Bid
68.31
Ask
68.61
Tief
67.84
Hoch
69.71
Volumen
637
Tagesänderung
-1.19%
Monatsänderung
3.59%
6-Monatsänderung
9.75%
Jahresänderung
-19.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K