货币 / BLKB
BLKB: Blackbaud Inc
69.01 USD 0.79 (1.16%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLKB汇率已更改1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点68.47和高点69.52进行交易。
关注Blackbaud Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLKB新闻
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- FUJIFILM's Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Imaging Solutions Boost Revenues
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why Blackbaud (BLKB) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Blackbaud's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 EPS Jumps 12%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Blackbaud Q2 2025 slides reveal highest-ever Rule of 40 score, shares jump 10%
- Blackbaud earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Blackbaud and Constant Contact launch integration for nonprofit marketing
- New York Times Bestselling Author and Leading Organizational Psychologist Adam Grant to Headline bbcon 2025 Tech Conference
- Blackbaud’s 13th Annual YourCause CSR Industry Review Shows Stable Employee Giving and Volunteering Trends in 2024
- Blackbaud Equips Nonprofits with Cutting-Edge AI Skills and Unveils Vision for Agentic AI at bbdevdays Developer’s Conference
- Blackbaud appoints new SVP for North America sales
- Blackbaud’s 2024 Impact Report Highlights Continued Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility
- New Report from the Blackbaud Institute Shows Clear Link Between Social Impact Organizations’ Tech Use and Fundraising Revenue Growth
- Blackbaud Named One of Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2025
- Blackbaud: Growth Rates Deteriorate Further In Q4, Invest Elsewhere (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Blackbaud, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLKB)
- Crypto For A Cause: Blackbaud Teams Up With The Giving Block To Supercharge Nonprofit Donations - Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
日范围
68.47 69.52
年范围
58.05 88.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.22
- 开盘价
- 68.47
- 卖价
- 69.01
- 买价
- 69.31
- 最低价
- 68.47
- 最高价
- 69.52
- 交易量
- 251
- 日变化
- 1.16%
- 月变化
- 4.66%
- 6个月变化
- 10.88%
- 年变化
- -18.26%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值