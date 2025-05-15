Moedas / BLIN
BLIN: Bridgeline Digital Inc
1.33 USD 0.02 (1.53%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLIN para hoje mudou para 1.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.25 e o mais alto foi 1.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bridgeline Digital Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLIN Notícias
- Bridgeline Digital Reports Sales Drop
- Bridgeline BLIN Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- BLIN Reports Results
- Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites
- Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery
- International Water Technology Distributor Renews Bridgeline Services to Enhance Digital Commerce Experience
- Ivystone Launches HawkSearch AI to Drive Multisite eCommerce Operation
- Top 5 U.S. Electrical Distributor Expands HawkSearch License to Support Enterprise eCommerce Growth
- National Real Estate Association Chooses Bridgeline for $200K+ Hosting Contract
- Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth
- Online Wholesale Marketplace Selects HawkSearch to Power Personalized Search and Recommendations
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025
Faixa diária
1.25 1.34
Faixa anual
1.06 2.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.31
- Open
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- Low
- 1.25
- High
- 1.34
- Volume
- 34
- Mudança diária
- 1.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.52%
- Mudança anual
- 14.66%
