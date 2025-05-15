Currencies / BLIN
BLIN: Bridgeline Digital Inc
1.29 USD 0.04 (3.01%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLIN exchange rate has changed by -3.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.29 and at a high of 1.36.
Follow Bridgeline Digital Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLIN News
- Bridgeline Digital Reports Sales Drop
- Bridgeline BLIN Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- BLIN Reports Results
- Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites
- Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery
- International Water Technology Distributor Renews Bridgeline Services to Enhance Digital Commerce Experience
- Ivystone Launches HawkSearch AI to Drive Multisite eCommerce Operation
- Top 5 U.S. Electrical Distributor Expands HawkSearch License to Support Enterprise eCommerce Growth
- National Real Estate Association Chooses Bridgeline for $200K+ Hosting Contract
- Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth
- Online Wholesale Marketplace Selects HawkSearch to Power Personalized Search and Recommendations
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025
Daily Range
1.29 1.36
Year Range
1.06 2.81
- Previous Close
- 1.33
- Open
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.29
- Ask
- 1.59
- Low
- 1.29
- High
- 1.36
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -3.01%
- Month Change
- -7.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.24%
- Year Change
- 11.21%
