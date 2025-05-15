통화 / BLIN
BLIN: Bridgeline Digital Inc
1.33 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLIN 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.25이고 고가는 1.38이었습니다.
Bridgeline Digital Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BLIN News
- Bridgeline Digital Reports Sales Drop
- Bridgeline BLIN Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- BLIN Reports Results
- Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites
- Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery
- International Water Technology Distributor Renews Bridgeline Services to Enhance Digital Commerce Experience
- Ivystone Launches HawkSearch AI to Drive Multisite eCommerce Operation
- Top 5 U.S. Electrical Distributor Expands HawkSearch License to Support Enterprise eCommerce Growth
- National Real Estate Association Chooses Bridgeline for $200K+ Hosting Contract
- Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth
- Online Wholesale Marketplace Selects HawkSearch to Power Personalized Search and Recommendations
- Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025
일일 변동 비율
1.25 1.38
년간 변동
1.06 2.81
- 이전 종가
- 1.33
- 시가
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- 저가
- 1.25
- 고가
- 1.38
- 볼륨
- 903
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -5.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.66%
20 9월, 토요일