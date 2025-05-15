通貨 / BLIN
BLIN: Bridgeline Digital Inc
1.33 USD 0.02 (1.53%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLINの今日の為替レートは、1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.25の安値と1.34の高値で取引されました。
Bridgeline Digital Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BLIN News
- Bridgeline Digital Reports Sales Drop
- Bridgeline BLIN Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- BLIN Reports Results
- Marchex (MCHX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Dropbox (DBX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Uber Technologies (UBER) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Alphabet (GOOGL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Alphabet (GOOGL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites
- Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery
- International Water Technology Distributor Renews Bridgeline Services to Enhance Digital Commerce Experience
- Ivystone Launches HawkSearch AI to Drive Multisite eCommerce Operation
- Top 5 U.S. Electrical Distributor Expands HawkSearch License to Support Enterprise eCommerce Growth
- National Real Estate Association Chooses Bridgeline for $200K+ Hosting Contract
- Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth
- Online Wholesale Marketplace Selects HawkSearch to Power Personalized Search and Recommendations
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025
1日のレンジ
1.25 1.34
1年のレンジ
1.06 2.81
- 以前の終値
- 1.31
- 始値
- 1.30
- 買値
- 1.33
- 買値
- 1.63
- 安値
- 1.25
- 高値
- 1.34
- 出来高
- 34
- 1日の変化
- 1.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.52%
- 1年の変化
- 14.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K