BLIN: Bridgeline Digital Inc
1.33 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BLIN a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.25 et à un maximum de 1.38.
Suivez la dynamique Bridgeline Digital Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BLIN Nouvelles
- Bridgeline Digital Reports Sales Drop
- Bridgeline BLIN Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- BLIN Reports Results
- Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites
- Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery
- International Water Technology Distributor Renews Bridgeline Services to Enhance Digital Commerce Experience
- Ivystone Launches HawkSearch AI to Drive Multisite eCommerce Operation
- Top 5 U.S. Electrical Distributor Expands HawkSearch License to Support Enterprise eCommerce Growth
- National Real Estate Association Chooses Bridgeline for $200K+ Hosting Contract
- Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth
- Online Wholesale Marketplace Selects HawkSearch to Power Personalized Search and Recommendations
- Bridgeline Digital earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025
Range quotidien
1.25 1.38
Range Annuel
1.06 2.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.33
- Ouverture
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- Plus Bas
- 1.25
- Plus Haut
- 1.38
- Volume
- 903
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.52%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.66%
20 septembre, samedi