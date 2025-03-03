Moedas / BLFS
BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc
26.15 USD 0.57 (2.23%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLFS para hoje mudou para 2.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.76 e o mais alto foi 26.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BioLife Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BLFS Notícias
Faixa diária
25.76 26.28
Faixa anual
19.14 29.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.58
- Open
- 25.83
- Bid
- 26.15
- Ask
- 26.45
- Low
- 25.76
- High
- 26.28
- Volume
- 176
- Mudança diária
- 2.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.45%
- Mudança anual
- 5.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh