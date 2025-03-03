通貨 / BLFS
BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc
26.28 USD 0.70 (2.74%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLFSの今日の為替レートは、2.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.76の安値と26.41の高値で取引されました。
BioLife Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
25.76 26.41
1年のレンジ
19.14 29.55
- 以前の終値
- 25.58
- 始値
- 25.83
- 買値
- 26.28
- 買値
- 26.58
- 安値
- 25.76
- 高値
- 26.41
- 出来高
- 1.001 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.03%
- 1年の変化
- 5.67%
