通貨 / BLFS
BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc

26.28 USD 0.70 (2.74%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BLFSの今日の為替レートは、2.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.76の安値と26.41の高値で取引されました。

BioLife Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
25.76 26.41
1年のレンジ
19.14 29.55
以前の終値
25.58
始値
25.83
買値
26.28
買値
26.58
安値
25.76
高値
26.41
出来高
1.001 K
1日の変化
2.74%
1ヶ月の変化
6.18%
6ヶ月の変化
16.03%
1年の変化
5.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K