BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc

26.28 USD 0.70 (2.74%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BLFS hat sich für heute um 2.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BioLife Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

BLFS News

Tagesspanne
25.76 26.41
Jahresspanne
19.14 29.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
25.58
Eröffnung
25.83
Bid
26.28
Ask
26.58
Tief
25.76
Hoch
26.41
Volumen
1.001 K
Tagesänderung
2.74%
Monatsänderung
6.18%
6-Monatsänderung
16.03%
Jahresänderung
5.67%
