Währungen / BLFS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc
26.28 USD 0.70 (2.74%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BLFS hat sich für heute um 2.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BioLife Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLFS News
- Biolife Solutions: Personalchefin verkauft Aktien im Wert von 18.285 $
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Bayer (BAYRY) This Year?
- Does BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Have the Potential to Rally 25.6% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- BioLife Solutions shareholders re-elect board, approve executive pay and auditor
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Envista, BioLife Solutions, InfuSystems and MariMed
- 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Casdin Partners sells BioLife Solutions NASDAQ:BLFS shares for $11.3m
- BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39.92% Upside in BioLife Solutions (BLFS): Here's What You Should Know
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- BioLife Solutions earnings missed by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- MariMed Inc. (MRMD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- BioLife Solutions invests $2 million in stem cell developer Pluristyx
- Biolife Solutions chief quality officer sells $7,584 in stock
- Biolife Solutions chief marketing officer sells shares for $7,816
- Biolife Solutions CFO sells $13,094 in stock
- H.C. Wainwright maintains BioLife stock Buy rating, $30 target
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's April 2025 New Analysts
- BioLife Solutions Stock: Back On Track But Still Expensive (NASDAQ:BLFS)
- BioLife: A Steady Stock Lined Up For Success In A Booming Industry (NASDAQ:BLFS)
- BioLife Solutions stock surges on strong Q4 results, upbeat guidance
Tagesspanne
25.76 26.41
Jahresspanne
19.14 29.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.58
- Eröffnung
- 25.83
- Bid
- 26.28
- Ask
- 26.58
- Tief
- 25.76
- Hoch
- 26.41
- Volumen
- 1.001 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.74%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.03%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K