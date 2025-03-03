Currencies / BLFS
BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc
25.95 USD 0.15 (0.58%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLFS exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.59 and at a high of 26.12.
Follow BioLife Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLFS News
Daily Range
25.59 26.12
Year Range
19.14 29.55
- Previous Close
- 25.80
- Open
- 25.74
- Bid
- 25.95
- Ask
- 26.25
- Low
- 25.59
- High
- 26.12
- Volume
- 591
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 4.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.57%
- Year Change
- 4.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%