BLFS: BioLife Solutions Inc
25.58 USD 0.40 (1.54%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BLFS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BioLife Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
25.46 26.82
Rango anual
19.14 29.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.98
- Open
- 26.00
- Bid
- 25.58
- Ask
- 25.88
- Low
- 25.46
- High
- 26.82
- Volumen
- 735
- Cambio diario
- -1.54%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.94%
- Cambio anual
- 2.85%
