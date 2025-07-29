Moedas / BL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BL: BlackLine Inc
55.24 USD 0.40 (0.73%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BL para hoje mudou para 0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.73 e o mais alto foi 55.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BlackLine Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BL Notícias
- BlackLine stock price target maintained at $80 by Citizens JMP
- Truist Securities reiterates Hold rating on BlackLine stock with $50 price target
- BlackLine stock holds steady as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating
- BlackLine, Inc. - Special Call
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- DH vs. BL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $63 from $60 at BMO Capital
- BlackLine: Firming Execution, But Not A Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BL)
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on BlackLine stock with Neutral rating
- BlackLine stock price target raised to $48 from $45 at Goldman Sachs
- BlackLine, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BL)
- BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blackline earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: BlackLine Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock rises
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- BlackLine Q2 2025 presentation: 9% ARR growth amid $45B market opportunity
- Will Fastly (FSLY) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Analysts Estimate BlackLine (BL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
Faixa diária
54.73 55.41
Faixa anual
40.82 66.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 54.84
- Open
- 55.00
- Bid
- 55.24
- Ask
- 55.54
- Low
- 54.73
- High
- 55.41
- Volume
- 32
- Mudança diária
- 0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.29%
- Mudança anual
- 0.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh